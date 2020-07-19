Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If nothing else, Jarrett Stidham and New England Patriots receivers sure have chemistry on social media.

Stidham on Saturday posted a photo to Instagram of himself working out in parts unknown, captioning the photo with, simply, “grind.” The post drew reactions from sophomore Patriot receivers N’Keal Harry and Gunner Olszewski, among others.

Here’s the post:

And here are the comments from Olszewski and Harry:

If you follow Stidham, Olszewski and, especially, Mohamed Sanu on Instagram, then you know there is some inside joking going on with the eyeball emojis. Perhaps they’re all just really, really bored.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images