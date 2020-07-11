Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

UPDATE (3:20 p.m. ET): Duke University’s women’s basketball team officially has announced Kara Lawson as the team’s new head coach.

OFFICIAL. Welcome to Duke, Kara Lawson! pic.twitter.com/0IIV5WprPD — Duke Women’s Basketball (@DukeWBB) July 11, 2020

ORIGINAL STORY: Kara Lawson apparently has decided to trade green for blue.

The Boston Celtics assistant coach accepted an offer to become the head coach of Duke University’s women’s basketball team, The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn reported Saturday, citing an NBA source. Lawson will replace Joanne McCallie on the Blue Devils’ bench, fulfilling her ambition to become a head coach at the Division 1 level.

Lawson is the first woman coach in the Celtics’ 73-year history. She earned rave reviews from Celtics head coach Brad Stevens and other members of the organization during her short tenure in Boston.

Washburn’s latest comes one day after Friday’s news, which claimed Lawson likely would leave Boston after impressing Duke during the interview process. Duke reportedly offered Lawson the job hours later, and she accepted it in short order, according to the latest update.

Lawson currently is with the Celtics in the NBA Orlando bubble. How long she’ll remain with the team is unknown at this time.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images