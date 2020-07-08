With Patrick Mahomes in the fold for the foreseeable future, many believe the Kansas City Chiefs could be headed for New England Patriots-like success, regardless of how much money they must pay their star quarterback.

Well, Stephen A. Smith doesn’t totally see things that way.

During Wednesday’s episode of “Get Up!”, Smith was asked whether he thought Mahomes could match Tom Brady’s six Super Bowl championships.

“When you’re talking about Patrick Mahomes, again, you’re talking about the greatness, you’re talking about his ability to be trusted,” he said. ” … But I’m not somebody that’s sold on the Kansas City Chiefs being a dynasty. It depends on what your definition of a dynasty is. Do I think that Patrick Mahomes will win at least a couple more Super Bowls? Yes, I do. But is he going to capture six, or whatever? Well, my question would be, is going to have Tyreek Hill? Is he going to have Travis Kelce? Is he going to have the equivalent of those two? I don’t know that. And, also, let’s remember: When they went to the AFC Championship Game (in 2019), their defense was highly suspect. At times this year their defense was highly suspect.

“So, when we look at the Kansas City Chiefs, like we look at any team in the National Football League, we take into account offense and defense, primarily. And then, of course, we don’t ignore special teams. There’s three layers. There’s an abundance of coaches to take into consideration. We believe in Andy Reid. We believe in that offense. We believe in Patrick Mahomes. But guess what? That doesn’t mean they’re going to win Super Bowls, because there’s a lot that goes into it.”

That was a little all over the place, but such is life in Stephen A.’s house of takes.

At the end of the day, Mahomes doesn’t need to win six Lombardi Trophies to justify his contract. Moreover, comparing anyone to Brady and the Patriots is unfair for many reasons. That said, the 24-year-old Mahomes has the ability to lead the Chiefs to preposterous heights.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images