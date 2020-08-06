Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The first major in over a year got going as the 2020 PGA Championship teed off at San Francisco’s TPC Harding Park on Thursday.

And to no one’s surprise, Brooks Koepka finished his first round of the tournament tied for second place at 4-under-par on the day.

Koepka, No. 6 in the PGA Tour world rankings, tends to show off for majors, and is the only golfer in Tour history to hold back-to-back titles in two different events. He won the U.S. Open in both 2017 and 2018 before repeating the PGA Championship in 2018 and 2019.

But one stat updated after his round Thursday shows just how well the 30-year-old plays when the stage is at its biggest.

Per PGA News Feed, Koepka is a collective 74-under-par in major tournaments since 2016. That’s 52 strokes fewer than his closest counterpart, Jordan Spieth, at 22-under.

UPDATED STAT–> Since 2016, Brooks Koepka is 74 under par in Majors… The next closest? Jordan Spieth at 22 under. pic.twitter.com/SP52LS5v7w — PGA News Feed (@PGANewsFeed) August 6, 2020

Talk about separating yourself from the competition.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images