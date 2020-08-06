Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Thursday evening’s NBA seeding games may feature a preview of what’s to come in the first round of the playoffs.

With the Los Angeles Clippers all but locked in as the Western Conference’s No. 2 seed, they’re likely to match up against the Dallas Mavericks, who currently sit poised in the No. 7 spot.

The Clippers have dropped two of three seeding games in the NBA bubble thus far, including Tuesday’s 117-115 loss to the Phoenix Suns. The Mavericks, meanwhile, dropped their first two but are coming off a win over the Sacramento Kings.

Here’s how to watch Thursday’s Clippers-Mavericks game:

When: Thursday, Aug. 6, at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images