Thursday evening’s NBA seeding games may feature a preview of what’s to come in the first round of the playoffs.
With the Los Angeles Clippers all but locked in as the Western Conference’s No. 2 seed, they’re likely to match up against the Dallas Mavericks, who currently sit poised in the No. 7 spot.
The Clippers have dropped two of three seeding games in the NBA bubble thus far, including Tuesday’s 117-115 loss to the Phoenix Suns. The Mavericks, meanwhile, dropped their first two but are coming off a win over the Sacramento Kings.
Here’s how to watch Thursday’s Clippers-Mavericks game:
When: Thursday, Aug. 6, at 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
Live Stream: TNT
