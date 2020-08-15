Tuukka Rask’s comments following Game 2 of the Boston Bruins’ first-round series with the Carolina Hurricanes apparently were a precursor of what was to come.

The Bruins goalie has opted out of the remainder of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the team announced Saturday morning, just 90 minutes before puck drop of Game 3 in Toronto.

“I want to be with my teammates competing, but at this moment, there are things more important than hockey in my life, and that is being with my family,” Rask said in a statement released by the team. “I want to thank the Bruins and my teammates and wish them success.”

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney addressed the media Saturday morning shortly after the announcement.

“We understand completely where (he’s) coming from. … This has been a difficult decision for Tuukka, but the Boston Bruins are in full support (of his decision),” Sweeney said.

Following Game 2, Rask talked about how the playoffs didn’t feel real to him.

“I’m just trying to have fun and play the game,” Rask said after Boston’s loss in the second game. “I’m not expecting too much about results and whatnot. It’s August and I haven’t played hockey in forever. Just go out there and have fun and see what happens.”

Rask also said multiple times the playoffs felt like “exhibition games” in the bubble.

Jaroslav Halak will start Game 3 in net for the Bruins — and probably the rest of the games moving forward.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images