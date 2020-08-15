Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tuukka Rask made a decision Saturday to opt out of the NHL bubble and forgo the rest of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

And Don Sweeney and the Boston Bruins fully support.

The team made the announcement roughly 90 minutes before Boston and Carolina drop the puck for Game 3 of their first-round series at Scotiabank Arena. Rask played in Games 1 and 2.

General manager Don Sweeney spoke to reporters via Zoom shortly after the announcement and revealed revealed while it wasn’t an easy decision for Rask, the goalie is fully supported by the Black and Gold.

“We understand completely where Tuukka is coming from,” Sweeney told reporters. “… We’re privy to information maybe before the rest of the public is, and this has been a difficult decision for Tuukka, but the Boston Bruins are in full support of why he made this decision.”

Jaroslav Halak will start in net at 12 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images