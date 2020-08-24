Bucs Rookie Apparently Made Big Mistake With Tom Brady During Practice

Cam Gill messed up Monday morning, and in a significant way.

Quarterbacks aren’t supposed to be touched during NFL practices, a rule that especially applies to 43-year-old Tom Brady. However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie linebacker apparently missed that memo.

Gill knocked Brady, who was backtracking, to the ground during Monday’s practice at Bucs training camp, according to PewterReport.

Yeah, that’s solid way to wind up in the doghouse.

Gill, an undrafted free agent out of Wagner, needs to do just about everything right to make Tampa’s roster. Putting the team’s franchise quarterback in potential danger certainly won’t help his cause.