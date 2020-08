The Thunder aren’t going to let the Rockets coast to the Western Conference semifinals.

After Houston earned victories in the first two games of the teams’ first-round NBA Playoffs series, Oklahoma City responded with a hard-fought overtime win Saturday. Chris Paul and Co. now will look to even the best-of-seven set when the sides meet Monday.

Here’s how to watch Rockets vs. Thunder Game 4 online and on TV:

When: Monday, Aug. 24 at 4 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNT