Chase Winovich, Beau Allen Among Four Absent At Patriots’ Final Open Practice

FOXBORO, Mass. — Four New England Patriots players were absent from the team’s final open practice of training camp.

Outside linebacker Chase Winovich, defensive tackle Beau Allen, cornerback Michael Jackson and running back Lamar Miller were not present at the start of the Sunday afternoon session.

It was the second consecutive absence for Winovich. Allen has yet to practice in front of reporters this summer, though he was present at Friday’s in-stadium “game simulation.” Jackson also was an observer Friday.

Miller remains on the active/physically unable to perform list and has yet to make his Patriots practice debut.

Newly signed wide receiver Andre Baccellia practiced for the first time Sunday, wearing No. 67.