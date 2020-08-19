David Pastrnak Injury: Bruce Cassidy Shares Update On Winger Ahead Of Game 5

The absence of David Pastrnak hasn’t set the Boston Bruins back too much against the Carolina Hurricanes, but certainly they’d welcome the return of the star winger.

And it is, in fact, possible that Pastrnak is back Wednesday afternoon.

Pastrnak has missed all but one of the games so far in the Bruins and Hurricanes’ first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series due to an undisclosed injury. On Tuesday, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t close the door on Pastrnak playing in Game 5, and he shared another update the morning of the game.

“He’s gonna go for warmup. Feeling much better,” Cassidy said Wednesday morning over Zoom. ” Obviously if he’s healthy he’s gonna go back with (Patrice Bergeron) and (Brad Marchand) and we’ll make adjustments from there.”

The Bruins lead the best-of-seven series 3-1. If they lose in Game 5, they’ll meet again Thursday.