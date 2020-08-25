Enes Kanter Details How Celtics Pranked Grant Williams After Game 4 Victory

Grant Williams got some meaningful playing time in the Boston Celtics’ four-game sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Still, that didn’t save him from some good old fashioned rookie hazing after the Celtics completed the sweep in Game 4.

According to center Enes Kanter, the team went to celebrate their victory at one of the restaurants on the NBA’s bubble campus. And they led Williams to believe he’d have to pick up the hefty check when it was all said and done.

“So yesterday Brad (Stevens) came to out table and was like, ‘Listen, we always get the rookies somehow, so before everybody leaves, just make sure you all say you appreciate Grant and act like he’s paying for the bill,'” Kanter relayed on NBC Sports Boston’s “Enes Kanter Show.”

“It was like, thousands and thousands of dollars. So when we’re about to leave, we were like, ‘Hey Grant, thank you man, we appreciate it. Thanks for everything,’ and at first he was like, ‘What happened?’ and we were like, ‘Hey man, you’re a generous man,’ and stuff.”

Poor Williams. We hope he retaliates with some pranks of his own.