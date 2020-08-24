Watch Celtics’ Marcus Smart Show Off Throwing Arm Playing Football In Pool

Marcus Smart is plenty skilled at basketball, but it appears he could have played football, too.

As a point guard, Smart naturally must employ great court vision and facilitation skills, similar to that of a quarterback. And based on the looks of things, it appears he also has the arm to play under center on the gridiron.

The Boston Celtics had the day off Monday, during which Smart showed off his cannon in the pool. And, of course, teammate Enes Kanter caught it all on video.

Check it out, via Boston.com:

Anyone need a quarterback? pic.twitter.com/COd1BFoggQ — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) August 24, 2020

Someone make sure NFL teams longing for a quarterback this season don’t see this video.