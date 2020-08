Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Now we got a series.

The Carolina Hurricanes rallied back after losing game 1 in double overtime to beat the B’s 3-2 on Thursday night. Former Bruins defenseman, Dougie Hamilton netted the eventual game-winner in the third period. The two clubs will face-off again on Saturday.

NESN’s Michaela Vernava shares the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game in the video above.

