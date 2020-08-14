Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Connecticut Sun will learn whether the sky is the limit to the their revival.

The Sun will face the Chicago Sky on Friday in Bradenton, Fla., at IMG Academy in a WNBA regular-season game. Connecticut has won three out of its last four games, most recently Wednesday’s victory over the Dallas Wings. The Sun now look to extend their winning streak to a season-high three games, and doing so might lift them into third place in the Eastern Conference standings.

However, the Sky will pose a stiff test as they boast the best record in the Eastern Conference and have joined the ranks of potential WNBA Finals contenders.

Here’s how to watch Sky-Sun on Friday:

Chicago Sky (6-3) vs. Connecticut Sun (3-6)

When: Friday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m. ET

Online: Twitter

Recent meetings

The teams have met once this season, with the Sky beating the Sun 100-93 on Saturday. That setback was Connecticut’s only loss in their last four games.

Players to watch

Connecticut’s Jasmine Thomas is averaging 11.7 points and 4.7 assists this season, but she scored 22 with six assists and five steals Saturday against Chicago. The Sun will need another big outing from her to boost their prospects of winning.

The Sky’s Allie Quigley and Cheyenne Parker scored 22 and 20 points, respectively, against the Sun in their last meeting with Connecticut.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images