The Boston Bruins responded to the game 2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs with a strong, gritty performance in a game 3 win.

Scoring the fourth goal of the game, Brad Marchand tied Bruins legend and hall of famer Cam Neely for the most playoff goals in Bruins history with 55.

