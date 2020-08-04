The Boston Bruins now have pretty much everyone available, and, thus, tough decisions await head coach Bruce Cassidy.
With the Bruins unlikely to hold a morning skate Wednesday, Tuesday’s practice likely will be their final tuneup ahead of their matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Both Nick Ritchie and Ondrej Kase skated with the main group, with Ritchie on the second line left wing and Kase opposite him. Kase was splitting reps with Karson Kuhlman on David Krejci’s right.
With Kase and Ritchie on the second line, the third line had Anders Bjork on the left wing, Jake DeBrusk on the right and Charlie Coyle between them. While Bjork, DeBrusk and Ritchie all are left shots that play better on their strong side, someone was going to have to get shifted to their off-side, and in this case, it’s DeBrusk.
Sean Kuraly and Par Lindholm both took rushes as the fourth-line center, but that role all but certainly will belong to Kuraly.
The defense remained as it’s been since the start of training camp.
Here were Tuesday’s rushes, according to the team.
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Nick Ritchie–David Krejci–Karson Kuhlman/Ondrej Kase
Anders Bjork–Charlie Coyle–Jake DeBrusk
Joakim Nordstrom–Sean Kuraly/Par Lindholm–Chris Wagner
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk–Jeremy Lauzon
John Moore–Connor Clifton
Tuukka Rask
Jaroslav Halak
