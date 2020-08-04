Cam Newton didn’t exactly fall into the Patriots’ lap.

In fact, Newton taking his talents to New England was long in the making.

Considering Newton lingered on the open market for roughly three months before being signed by the Patriots, many believed Bill Belichick and Co. took a flier on the veteran quarterback after seemingly no other team was willing to. But according to NFL Network’s Michael Giardi, the Patriots had been keeping tabs on Newton since he was released by the Carolina Panthers in late March.

“It’s clear there was a ton of interest between the Patriots and Cam Newton,” Giardi said. “The moment Newton was released, there was a phone call made immediately and then both sides did their due diligence. As you heard Belichick say, they felt comfortable enough to sort of create this union and obviously Cam felt the same.”

Not only were the Patriots able to land Newton on a discount, they also added a highly motivated player who will be entering somewhat of a “make or break” season. So despite what the Colin Cowherds of the world might say, New England’s investment in Newton could prove to look genius.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images