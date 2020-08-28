Jim Rice, Tom Caron Discuss State Of The World On Red Sox Gameday Live

After it was announced that the Red Sox’s Thursday night game against the Toronto Blue Jays would not be played, a different approach was brought to what would have been the pre-game coverage.

Tom Caron sat down with MLB Hall of Famer and former Red Sox Left Fielder Jim Rice to have an open discussion on the state of the world. The two discussed the meaning of professional athletes boycotting games across the nation and the potential impact of the action.

Jim Rice opened up, sharing moments of his life where racism was present while he was a player and afterward.