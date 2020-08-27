NBA Rumors: Lakers, Clippers Only Two Teams Who Voted To Boycott Season

Could the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers be ready to leave the NBA bubble?

Both teams reportedly voted to boycott the remainder of the NBA season, according to multiple reports. Every other NBA team voted to continue the postseason in Orlando, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

LeBron James ended up walking out of the meeting, followed by members of both the Lakers and Clippers.

The meeting between players Wednesday took place after the NBA postponed all games scheduled to be held earlier that evening due to protests following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Bucks ended up boycotting their game against the Orlando Magic, which led to the league’s decision to postpone the three games.