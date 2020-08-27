NBA Rumors: Players Give Owners Ultimatum Over Fate Of 2020 Season

NBA players are putting their foot down.

After postponing Wednesday’s games following the Milwaukee Bucks’ boycott of Game 5 against the Orlando Magic following the Jacob Blake shooting, the league wound up postponing the day’s entire slate of games. The NBA held a meeting with players a few hours later to discuss next steps, and players apparently didn’t hold back.

Players are “demanding an action plan” if the league wants the season to continue, sources told Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix. Otherwise, players are willing to pull the plug.

“Players spoke passionately about voting and police reform, per sources,” Mannix tweeted. “There’s a sense from some that if owners don’t come up with something that makes them believe staying will help move these important issues forward, this season is done.

Prior to the meeting, an anonymous veteran player believes the “season is in jeopardy” of ending early.