Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What better way to celebrate the return of the NHL and the Bruins than with a Bud Light in Southie? Whether it be at Lincoln, Capo, Loco, Roza Lyons, or Shenanigans, enjoying an ice-cold Bud Light or Bud Light Seltzer while watching the return of NHL hockey is a perfect match. You can enjoy the Bruins with a Bud Light at any Southie establishment, or in your own home with several take-out and delivery options.

For your chance to be a featured patron at the next location we visit. Check out @BudLightBoston on Facebook.

Fans 21 and over can participate.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images