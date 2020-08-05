Russell Wilson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, as one of the league’s best leaders.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback is not a beacon of charisma, however.

Wilson frequently is knocked on social media for being a bit of a bore, a sentiment he acknowledged in a video two years ago. The video didn’t gain a ton of Internet traction at the time but experienced a resurgence Wednesday after it was resurfaced on Twitter by NFL data expert Warren Sharp. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection in the clip tried to stray from “Robot Russell” and show some personality as he explained his alter ego, “Mr. Unlimited.” The video, unsurprisingly, is cringeworthy.

You can check it out here.

As you probably can imagine, folks on Twitter had a field day roasting and trolling the Seahawks star.

We understand if you weren’t able to make it through the end of the video.

In other Wilson-related news, he potentially could be adding another pass-catcher to his arsenal ahead of the 2020 NFL season. Seattle is “very open” to a reunion with Josh Gordon and is “monitoring” Antonio Brown’s situation.

