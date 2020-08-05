Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Russell Wilson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, as one of the league’s best leaders.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback is not a beacon of charisma, however.

Wilson frequently is knocked on social media for being a bit of a bore, a sentiment he acknowledged in a video two years ago. The video didn’t gain a ton of Internet traction at the time but experienced a resurgence Wednesday after it was resurfaced on Twitter by NFL data expert Warren Sharp. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection in the clip tried to stray from “Robot Russell” and show some personality as he explained his alter ego, “Mr. Unlimited.” The video, unsurprisingly, is cringeworthy.

You can check it out here.

As you probably can imagine, folks on Twitter had a field day roasting and trolling the Seahawks star.

In theory, Russell Wilson should be one of the coolest people on the planet (Elite NFL QB, MLB Draft Pick, Married to Ciara, etc.) Russell Wilson in reality though:pic.twitter.com/MQAdXyngAB — Zach Soskin (@ZSoskin) August 5, 2020

That Russell Wilson video makes me not wanna draft him in any fantasy football team ever again — Carlos (@Tosscarli) August 5, 2020

Russell Wilson is truly the corniest man alive. — Davis Mattek (@DavisMattek) August 5, 2020

Why does Russell Wilson sound like Andre from the show The League? https://t.co/QwXBu34gRh — Forty9thFaithful (@Cofy21) August 5, 2020

Um Russell Wilson…. I appreciate you man as a football player and person, but what? https://t.co/PVZAhNbkBb — 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐫ᴾᴼ (@CameronParkerPO) August 5, 2020

We understand if you weren’t able to make it through the end of the video.

In other Wilson-related news, he potentially could be adding another pass-catcher to his arsenal ahead of the 2020 NFL season. Seattle is “very open” to a reunion with Josh Gordon and is “monitoring” Antonio Brown’s situation.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images