The New England Patriots did not lose any other players to the reserve/opt-out list by Thursday’s 4 p.m. deadline.

Overall, eight Patriots players chose to opt-out for the 2020 NFL season over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. These eight players will not suit up for the Patriots this season:

RB Brandon Bolden

FB Danny Vitale

WR Marqise Lee

TE Matt LaCosse

RT Marcus Cannon

G Najee Toran

LB Dont’a Hightower

S Patrick Chung

The Patriots led the NFL in player opt-outs. No Patriots players have tested positive for COVID-19 after over a week’s worth of testing, however.

The Patriots currently have five open spots on their 80-man roster.

