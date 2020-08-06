The New England Patriots did not lose any other players to the reserve/opt-out list by Thursday’s 4 p.m. deadline.

Overall, eight Patriots players chose to opt-out for the 2020 NFL season over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. These eight players will not suit up for the Patriots this season:

RB Brandon Bolden
FB Danny Vitale
WR Marqise Lee
TE Matt LaCosse
RT Marcus Cannon
G Najee Toran
LB Dont’a Hightower
S Patrick Chung

The Patriots led the NFL in player opt-outs. No Patriots players have tested positive for COVID-19 after over a week’s worth of testing, however.

The Patriots currently have five open spots on their 80-man roster.

