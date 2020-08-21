Patriots 2019 First-Round Pick N’Keal Harry Among Training Camp Absentees

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ training camp absences are piling up as one of the team’s most promising young players remained out of practice Friday.

Wide receiver N’Keal Harry, the Patriots’ 2019 first-round pick was among 10 players out of New England’s fifth training camp session.

Cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and D’Angelo Ross, safety Adrian Phillips, offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste, defensive tackle Beau Allen and edge defenders Derek Rivers and Tashawn Bower, along with running backs Sony Michel and Lamar Miller — both of whom are on the physically unable to perform list — also were absent for Friday’s practice.

Quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who reportedly is dealing with a leg injury, was present.

Ross was newly absent. Safety Kyle Dugger appeared limited in Friday’s session.

This is the third straight practice Harry has missed after an injury-plagued summer as a rookie.

Allen, Michel and Miller have yet to practice this summer.

Phillips and Cajuste missed Thursday’s session, as well.

