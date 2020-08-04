Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have gotten off to a slow start, but chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom doesn’t seem deterred.

Boston most certainly has seen its fair share of roster turnover for this coronavirus-shortened 2020 season due to trades and injuries, as well as the virus itself. The Red Sox’s pitching woes have been the biggest talking point for the squad so far this season, which is unsurprising as they are without four of the five starting pitchers from the 2019 rotation.

Bloom joined NESN’s Tom Caron on Sunday’s “Ultimate Red Sox Show” to talk abut the slow start, and his thoughts on the Sox moving forward this season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images