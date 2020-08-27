Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Bats Go Silent As Blue Jays Claim 9-1 Win

The Toronto Blue Jays used a five-run seventh inning to extend their previous three-run lead, essentially putting the game away as the hosts handed the Boston Red Sox a 9-1 defeat on Wednesday at Sahlen Field in Buffalo.

And while Toronto’s seventh inning played a major role in extending its lead, the reason they were able to hold an advantage in the first place was because of the Red Sox’s lack of offensive output.

The Red Sox recorded just three hits in the contest. They left four runners on base.

With the loss, the Red Sox fall to 10-21 on the season while the Blue Jays move to 15-14.

Here’s how it went down:

GAME IN A WORD (OR TWO)

Little offense.

The Red Sox not only couldn’t come up with a big hit, but couldn’t come up with many hits in general.

ON THE BUMP

— Colten Brewer got the start on the mound for the Red Sox and had a so-so performance. Brewer allowed four runs (three home runs) on five hits while pitching 3 2/3 innings.

— Ryan Weber was solid for his first first two innings in relief, but struggled in the seventh. Weber allowed three consecutive hits (one run) before recording an out in the frame.

The right-handed Weber exited with one out in the seventh, but further damage earned him a stat line of 2 2/3 innings with three hits, three runs and one strikeout on 47 pitches (26 strikes).

— Austin Brice came on with one out win the seventh and walked the first batter he faced before allowing a three-run double to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Brice allowed an RBI single the next batter before inducing a double play.

Brice finished with two runs on two hits in 2/3 of an inning.

— Josh Osich came on for the eighth and allowed one hit with one strikeout.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Mitch Moreland got Boston on the board with a solo home run to left field in the fourth inning.

This is Mitch.

This is what Mitch does. pic.twitter.com/efXjrI9IvV — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 26, 2020

— The Red Sox had a runner in scoring position with two outs in both the second and third innings, but failed to come up with a big hit in both circumstances.

— Jackie Bradley Jr., Christian Vazquez and Moreland were the lone players to record a hit.

NEXT UP

The Red Sox will face for the Blue Jays for the third and final game of the series Thursday. Chris Mazza will get the start for Boston.