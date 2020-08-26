Watch Mitch Moreland Hit Eighth Home Run Of Season Vs. Blue Jays

Moreland's solo homer left the park in left field

Mitch Moreland continues to stay hot.

The Boston Red Sox first baseman connected on a solo home run in the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night.

Moreland’s homer, his eighth of the season, cut the Red Sox two-run deficit to 2-1.

Check it out:

Moreland, who entered Wednesday with a .357 batting average, had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored in Boston’s win over Toronto on Tuesday.

Two or more hits Wednesday would give Moreland his eighth multi-hit game of the season.

