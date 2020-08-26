Watch Mitch Moreland Hit Eighth Home Run Of Season Vs. Blue Jays

Mitch Moreland continues to stay hot.

The Boston Red Sox first baseman connected on a solo home run in the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night.

Moreland’s homer, his eighth of the season, cut the Red Sox two-run deficit to 2-1.

Check it out:

This is Mitch.

This is Mitch.

This is what Mitch does.

Moreland, who entered Wednesday with a .357 batting average, had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored in Boston’s win over Toronto on Tuesday.

Two or more hits Wednesday would give Moreland his eighth multi-hit game of the season.