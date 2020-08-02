Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cam Newton and Mohamed Sanu clearly are doing everything they can to ensure they hit the ground running in training camp.

The New England Patriots quarterback and receiver recently have been working out at Dexter Southfield High School in Brookline, Mass. Sanu on Friday shared a video from one of the sessions, offering a look at himself and Newton connecting on a deep ball.

Take a look:

Patriots fans surely hope that becomes a familiar sight throughout the 2020 season.

One receiver Newton won’t connect with, however, is veteran Marqise Lee, who will not play this season.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images