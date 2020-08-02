Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Marcus Smart apparently wasn’t the only member of the Celtics upset by the officiating in Boston’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Many have criticized the officials in Friday’s game for not calling more fouls on Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. In particular, a few non-calls toward the end of the contest drew the ire of Smart, who eventually was fined for criticizing the officiating.

After the game, Celtics star Jaylen Brown used his Instagram story to troll both Antetokounmpo and NBA referee Ken Mauer.

Take a look:

That's NBA referee Ken Mauer, for those wondering. — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) August 1, 2020

The Celtics have a legitimate gripe, as Antetokounmpo absolutely should’ve fouled out of the game.

However, it probably would be wise for Boston to wait a bit longer than one game to start ripping officials. Perhaps everyone was a bit rusty after the five-month layoff.

The Celtics will return to the court Sunday with a game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Thumbnail photo via Ashley Landis/Pool USA TODAY Sports Images