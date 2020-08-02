It’s time to go racing in the Granite State.
NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, which will feature a limited number of fans in the stands. Aric Almirola will start at the pole alongside Denny Hamlin with Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch rounding out the top five.
Will Hamlin win his second in a row following last week’s triumph in Kansas? We’ll find out soon enough.
Here’s how and when to watch the Foxwoods 301 online and on TV:
When: Sunday, Aug. 2, at 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Live
Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images