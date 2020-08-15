The Boston Bruins are on the board.
After a scoreless first period against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the first-round series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Boston appeared to find new life in the second.
The Bruins were on the power play after a double-minor had them on the man-advantage to begin the middle period when a cross-ice dump off the boards created a scoring chance for Brad Marchand. His shot created a mid-air rebound Charlie Coyle smacked past Petr Mrazek just 14 seconds after the puck dropped.
Check it out:
Beautiful.
The tally marked the second for Coyle in the playoffs.
