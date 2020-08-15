Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are on the board.

After a scoreless first period against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the first-round series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Boston appeared to find new life in the second.

The Bruins were on the power play after a double-minor had them on the man-advantage to begin the middle period when a cross-ice dump off the boards created a scoring chance for Brad Marchand. His shot created a mid-air rebound Charlie Coyle smacked past Petr Mrazek just 14 seconds after the puck dropped.

Check it out:

Beautiful.

The tally marked the second for Coyle in the playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images