And just like that the Bruins doubled their lead.

Boston got on the board in the second period against the Carolina Hurricanes when Charlie Coyle scored on the power play. And did so a second time while on the penalty kill.

Carolina was on the man advantage to start the third, but it was Sean Kuraly who put the puck past Petr Mrazek when he redirected a pass from Coyle to make it 2-0.

Check it out:

That is what we call a shorty! 🚨#NHLBruins strike on the PK. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/Dxk1RHiLuj — #StanleyCup Playoffs on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) August 15, 2020

That was Kuraly’s first goal of the playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images