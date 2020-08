The bats came alive in the ninth for the Red Sox, with Mitch Moreland making the most noise.

Boston was up 3-1 entering the final inning when Alex Verdugo walked before Rafael Devers singled. An RBI-single from Xander Bogaerts plated Devers to make it 4-1.

Then Moreland broke the game open.

The first baseman took a 2-1 pitch to center for a three-run bomb for the 7-1 edge.

Check it out.

Another Mitch Moreland HR ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/c4GAZasyoD — NESN (@NESN) August 21, 2020

That was more Moreland’s seventh round-tripper of the season.