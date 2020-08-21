Packers QB Jordan Love Offers Positive Review Of Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted at first he “wasn’t thrilled” by the organization drafting fellow signal-caller Jordan Love with the No. 26 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

But it seems Rodgers has tempered those feelings while interacting with the Utah State product. The 21-year-old Love said so himself.

“It’s great for me just being able to sit there, be in the same room as him, and just hear how he thinks about plays and go out to practice and watch him put it together,” Love said, per the Associated Press. “It’s really awesome for me to see and take in and evaluate him and evaluate myself and just try to do my best job to learn by watching him.

“It’s been really good,” Love added. “He’s a great person and has been able to help me in the quarterback room on certain things.”

Then again, would we really think Love would say any different? Either way, it’ll be interesting to see how the 2020 season goes in Green Bay.