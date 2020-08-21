How Brian Hoyer Feels About Patriots Possible Quarterback Platoon

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick provided an interesting response when asked about the team potentially using a platoon of quarterbacks including Brian Hoyer, Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham.

Belichick, as you may have heard, didn’t shoot down the idea. He actually seems like he would consider it as long as it was “what’s best for the team.”

It begs the question, how would the quarterbacks feel about the idea? The veteran Hoyer, who’s biggest advantage is his experience in the Patriots offense, explained his mindset when asked about the possibility Thursday.

“Yeah, I think, look, like coach Belichick says he’s always going to do what’s best for the team and I have a lot of trust in him and the coaching staff,” Hoyer said on a video conference.

Hoyer further explained how he actually had to adapt to the QB platoon earlier in his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns.