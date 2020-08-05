WNBA players on Tuesday donned special tee-shirts in support of Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat challenging Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler, a Republican, for her Senate seat in Georgia.

Back in July, Loeffler wrote a letter to the WNBA taking issue with the league’s decision to write “Black Lives Matter” along the sidelines of the courts inside the bubble at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla, asking for American flags to be placed on jerseys instead.

Several players have vocally opposed Loeffler’s stance since her letter went public. So Tuesday, players on numerous teams — including the Connecticut Sun, Seattle Storm, Phoenix Mercury, Chicago Sky and others — wore the “Vote Warnock” shirts before their respective games.

Check it out:

Change doesn’t happen sitting on the sideline. pic.twitter.com/y8tKt4Sbul — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 5, 2020

Dream forward Elizabeth Williams, who’s been at the forefront of opposing Loeffler, recently told ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne the idea initially came from Storm star Sue Bird. Bird confirmed this, noting the Senator’s comments were “was emotionally tough for a lot of the women in our league to hear.”

“I’m not some political strategist, but what I do know is that voting is important,” Bird said, per Shelbourne. “And I think our league has always encouraged people to use their voices and to get out and vote.

“So, what a great way for us to get the word out about this man, and hopefully put him (Warnock) in Senate. And, if he’s in Senate, you know who’s not. And I’ll just leave it at that.”

Election Day is Nov. 3.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images