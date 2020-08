Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You’ll get ’em, next time kid.

St. Louis Cardinals Rookie Roel Ramirez made his Major League Baseball debut Sunday and it probably was one that he wants to forget. The rookie reliever became the first pitcher in MLB history to allow four consecutive home runs in his MLB debut. NESN’s Meredith Gorman broke down the record-setting night in the Xfinity Report.

Check out the full Xfinity Report in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images