Monday was a big day in the ongoing process of getting used to seeing Tom Brady play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

(It never will feel normal, but there will be a gradual desensitization.)

Brady on Monday participated in his first padded practice for an NFL team other than the New England Patriots. James Palmer offered his take during an appearance on NFL Network, which shared footage from Brady’s first padded practice with the Bucs.

Take a look:

First day in pads for the #bucs. Here are my takeaways from Tom Brady and the offense. My report from Tampa Bay on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/bgeYaNzTFW — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 17, 2020

Yeah, that’s pretty weird.

So, too, was seeing Cam Newton take the field for his first training camp practice with the Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images