Cam Newton Confirms Vegan Diet Doesn’t Mean He Eats Grass With Dressing

There are a lot of misconceptions about vegan professional athletes, but Cam Newton set the record straight Thursday.

A common thought is that vegan athletes can’t possibly get enough protein to sustain their strength. But at 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, and with the way he runs the ball, that clearly isn’t an issue for the New England Patriots quarterback.

But there’s another stigma associated with his diet that Newton wanted to put to rest.

“Just because I’m vegan doesn’t mean I just go outside and pick up grass and, you know, put ranch on it,” Newton said, via Nicole Yang of The Boston Globe, before quickly correcting himself on the dressing choice.

“Well, I guess that’s not vegan. Or put balsamic on it and eat it. I still love good food.”

The quarterback has opened up about his diet in the past, and about how eating plant-based has resulted in a remarkable change with how his body responds to food.

Newton said he’s been eating “a lot of Chinese food,” since those restaurants are the only ones with vegan options open by the time he leaves Gillette Stadium.

It looks like Newton could use some restaurant recommendations for the Greater Boston area.

In the meantime, can we get this man a vegan pigskin to throw around?

