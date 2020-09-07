Why Patriots’ Cam Newton Is So Excited About Playing With Julian Edelman

It hasn’t taken long for Cam Newton to understand what Tom Brady saw in Julian Edelman.

Newton on Monday joined “The Greg Hill Show” for his first weekly WEEI interview. It was an interesting conversation, highlighted by the Patriots quarterback saying his fit in New England is a “match made in heaven.“

At one point, Newton was asked about Edelman, the most experienced receiver on New England’s roster. Newton compared the 34-year-old to longtime Carolina Panther Steve Smith, while also explaining why he’s so excited to work with Edelman.

“I see guys like Julian, I can say I’ve never had a receiver like that, outside of like Steve Smith; a person who was a veteran and understood what it took. Everybody else was pretty much a young guy who you had to mold and shape.”

Added Newton: “I love life. I love being apart of something that can potentially be astronomical.”

Whether Newton and Edelman can get on the same page during games remains to be seen. Their chemistry likely never will reach the heights of that seen from Brady and Edelman, but it also doesn’t need to be that good for the offense to find success.

We’ll get out first look at this potentially dynamic duo Sunday when the Patriots open their season at home against the Miami Dolphins.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images