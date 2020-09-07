Red Sox Prospect Hudson Potts Homers In First Simulated Game At-Bat

Welcome to the Boston Red Sox organization, Hudson Potts.

The 21-year-old infielder, acquired last week from the San Diego Padres in the Mitch Moreland trade, made his simulated game debut with the Pawtucket Red Sox on Monday. And it didn’t take long for Potts to make an impact, homering off fellow prospect Tanner Houck in his first at-bat.

Check this out:

The other newcomer, Hudson Potts, takes Houck deep. @pawsox pic.twitter.com/sS3HnYnht8 — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) September 7, 2020

Potts is viewed as a power-hitting prospect who could become an everyday player on a good team if he reaches his potential. He currently is ranked 15th on SoxProspects.com’s post-trade deadline prospect rankings.

