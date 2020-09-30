Chaim Bloom Excited To Get Chris Sale, Eduardo Rodriguez Back, Knows Red Sox Need More

Chris Sale and Eduardo Rodriguez certainly were missed during the Boston Red Sox’s 2020 season.

And while getting the duo back will boast the starting rotation, Chaim Bloom doesn’t want to get complacent.

Both Sale (Tommy John surgery) and Rodriguez (myocarditis) missed the entire 2020 campaign. Couple that with losing David Price via trade and Rick Porcello to free agency, and the Boston starting rotation was a bit depleted.

And even though Bloom said Tuesday during his Zoom end of the year media availability that it “will be great” to get the southpaws back, he knows they won’t fix all of Boston’s pitching woes.

“That’s not going to be enough,” Bloom said.

Sale, barring anything crazy happens, won’t be ready for Opening Day. And it’s unclear what kind of workload Rodriguez will be able to handle this offseason. But Bloom said they constantly are looking for pitching depth.

If Boston can have a solid rotation coupled with a bullpen, it will be a competitive team come 2021.

