Colin Cowherd Makes Prediction Amid Patriots’ Hot Start To 2020 Season

If you ask Cam Newton, the Patriots currently have all the pieces they need to be a formidable offense.

That may prove to be true, but Colin Cowherd believes New England will make a midseason move.

“The Herd” host has completely changed his tune on the Patriots from before the start of the season. Cowherd, who initially thought New England would be “really bad” in 2020, listed the team third on his latest NFL power rankings. Within his explanation for the Patriots’ spot, the FOX Sports 1 voice cast a prediction for Bill Belichick and Co.

“Pass rush without blitzing. Right now, the Patriots are the best rushing team in the NFL and have forced the most turnovers, tied with seven,” Cowherd said Tuesday. “What does that tell you? They play real fast defensively, they get you out of sorts defensively — you make mistakes — and they run the football and eat the clock. That is the way to beat good teams. We know Belichick’s a great coach. I think they make a move at the trading deadline. They are a piece away. If you gave them an OBJ (Odell Beckham Jr.) or you gave them an element over the top, I don’t think Kansas City wants any piece of them. That would be a really interesting matchup. Patriots at (No.) 3.”

10.

9.

8.

7.

6.

5. Seahawks

4.

3.

2. Buccaneers

1.@ColinCowherd ranks his Top 10 NFL teams after Week 3: pic.twitter.com/eoZzeMkUmY — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 29, 2020

As for Beckham, specifically, the Browns recently stated they have no plans to trade the superstar wideout. Cleveland also has won two straight games, and one would think an OBJ trade would become less likely if the Browns maintain a level of success.

But there likely will be other pass-catching options available at the deadline, and Belichick has proved he won’t hesitate to make a personnel move during the season. As such, a trade for offensive help probably shouldn’t be ruled out.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images