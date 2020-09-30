Raiders GM Addresses Team’s Choice To Attend Public Event Without Masks

The Raiders appear to be in a bit of hot water.

Las Vegas is investigating a reported incident in which several members of the team were captured at a public event without properly wearing face coverings, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The DragonRidge Country Club already has been fined $2,000 by the city of Henderson for violating the state’s 50-person restriction on events. (More than 100 people reportedly attended the party.)

Owners Mark Davis took responsibility for the mishap, though he scolded those who participated.

“We obviously take responsibility for this,” Davis told reporters Tuesday, per the Journal. “You don’t like seeing this. I don’t know that it’s actually been built into our memories that you have to wear a mask. Our organization takes it very seriously.”

Raiders tight end Darren Waller, quarterback Derek Carr and tight end Jason Witten were just some of those photographed in violation of the rules. Other reported offenders include Zay Jones, Nevin Lawson, Foster Moreau, Hunter Renfrow, Derek Carrier and Nathan Peterman