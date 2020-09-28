Here’s Where Red Sox Will Draft Next Year If Order Determined By 2020 Record

The 2020 Boston Red Sox season was a major disappointment — to say the least — but there might be a significant silver lining.

With their 9-1 win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, the Red Sox finished with the fourth worst record in Major League Baseball. They would’ve had the third worst mark had they suffered a defeat in their season finale.

As a result, Boston will hold the fourth pick in the 2021 MLB First-Year Player Draft should the order be determined by 2020 records. Commissioner Rob Manfred has yet to announce an official ruling on the draft order, but ESPN’s Jeff Passan recently reported it’s “highly likely” the order will be set by teams’ records this season.

So, here is your likely 2021 draft order:

* There are only 29 picks because the Houston Astros were docked first- and second-round picks for their sign-stealing scheme. Otherwise, they would've picked 16th overall. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 28, 2020

The Red Sox have drafted from the fourth spot once in team history (Ken Brett in 1966). Only once have they drafted higher (Mike Garman with third pick in 1967).

