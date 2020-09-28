Emotional Xander Bogaerts Talks Ron Roenicke’s Departure After Red Sox Win

Ron Roenicke only was the manager of the Boston Red Sox for 60 games, but it’s clear his impact was meaningful.

The Red Sox on Sunday announced Roenicke would not return to the team in 2021.

Boston wrapped up its 2020 season with a 9-1 win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday afternoon to finish with a 24-36 record.

After the game, Xander Bogaerts talked about Roenicke’s depature, calling it “tough” because it was so unexpected.

“It was tough,” the shortstop said during his Zoom postgame press conference. “Coming to the ballpark, no one expected that or anything like that. That’s the way stuff goes in life sometimes. It’s unexpected.”

Roenicke took over after the Red Sox and Alex Cora mutually agreed to part ways in January. And Bogaerts believes the 64-year-old was the perfect guy to take over on such short notice.

“I feel like he was just the perfect guy for the situation,” Bogaerts said. “With this tough year, it was tough coming to the ballpark, especially losing a lot, and he just found a good way to communicate with us and try to make it feel good and important to come to the ballpark every day and show up and play. He’s definitely someone that we will miss.”

It’s unclear what’s next for Roenicke, or who the next Red Sox manager will be for that matter.

But one thing’s for certain, Roenicke will be missed in the clubhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images