Kevin Plawecki Reunites With Son In Adorable Video After End Of Red Sox Season

The Red Sox catcher was away from his family all season

Many Major League Baseball players have had it tough during the abbreviated season, especially having to be away from their families.

But after the Boston Red Sox’s 2020 campaign came to a close Sunday without the team making playoffs, a few have headed home for the offseason.

Kevin Plawecki included, whose reunion with his son was captured in an adorable video on his wife Tayler’s Instagram after they had been separated all season.

Check out the video, via Barstool Sports’ Jared Carrabis, below.

That picture at the end of the video just is too cute.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

