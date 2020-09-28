Twitter Trolls Doc Rivers For Not Sticking With Celtics Through Rebuild

Doc Rivers will not coach the Los Angeles Clippers in 2021, he announced himself Monday on Instagram, confirming reports from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
The news comes after the team’s upset in the NBA playoffs, where the Denver Nuggets overcame a 3-1 series deficit to advance to the Western Conference finals. But Rivers reportedly garnered a bit of interest from other teams already.
Still, Rivers’ seven-year stint with L.A. was somewhat disappointing, especially considering he’s coached talent like Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Blake Griffin and Chris Paul.
If you remember, Rivers was traded to the Clippers for a first-round pick in 2013 after the coach seemed to have no interest in coaching the Boston Celtics during their rebuild.
Yet, in the years he’s been gone, the Celtics have fared much better than the Clippers in the postseason.
And no one was quicker to remind the world of that after his reported firing than Boston fans on Twitter.
They have a point. We’ll see if Rivers can accomplish his goal of a title in his next stop.