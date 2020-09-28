Twitter Trolls Doc Rivers For Not Sticking With Celtics Through Rebuild

Doc Rivers will not coach the Los Angeles Clippers in 2021, he announced himself Monday on Instagram, confirming reports from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The news comes after the team’s upset in the NBA playoffs, where the Denver Nuggets overcame a 3-1 series deficit to advance to the Western Conference finals. But Rivers reportedly garnered a bit of interest from other teams already.

Still, Rivers’ seven-year stint with L.A. was somewhat disappointing, especially considering he’s coached talent like Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Blake Griffin and Chris Paul.

If you remember, Rivers was traded to the Clippers for a first-round pick in 2013 after the coach seemed to have no interest in coaching the Boston Celtics during their rebuild.

Yet, in the years he’s been gone, the Celtics have fared much better than the Clippers in the postseason.

And no one was quicker to remind the world of that after his reported firing than Boston fans on Twitter.

Doc rivers left the BOSTON CELTICS to go to a “winning organization” pic.twitter.com/qZ3nFAI0M0 — marcus smart stan😈 (@marcussmartsta1) September 28, 2020

Can’t say I saw this coming in 2013



Doc Rivers’ record with the Clippers: 356-208 (27-32 playoffs), 3 playoff series wins, 0 WCF



Brad Stevens’ record with the Celtics: 318-246 (37-36 playoffs), 7 playoff series wins, 3 ECF https://t.co/EkiZt4tL7k — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) September 28, 2020

Doc Rivers wanted to leave Boston for the Clippers because he didn’t want to coach the rebuild



Since then the Celtics have made 3 ECF appearances



The Clippers made zero in his tenure and blew two 3-1 leads



And now he’s been fired — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) September 28, 2020

Remember when Doc Rivers left the Celtics because he didn't want to rebuild?



You might be in for a surprise if you look at the Celtics' playoff record vs. that of the Clippers' since 2013. — Tomi (@tomi) September 28, 2020

Doc Rivers left the Celtics due to not wanting to rebuild. He goes to the Clippers, gets Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, Deandre Jordan, then Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. And never saw a Conference Final. — CamInTaunton (@CamInTaunton) September 28, 2020

Nobody won less with more over the last 7 years. https://t.co/ndvITn0QF8 — Rich Keefe (@Keefe21) September 28, 2020

They have a point. We’ll see if Rivers can accomplish his goal of a title in his next stop.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images