MLB To Allow Limited Amount Of Fans At NLCS, World Series Games In 2020

It’s been a strange year, but at least a World Series champion will not be crowned in an empty ballpark.

Major League Baseball on Wednesday announced it will make tickets available for a limited amount of fans to attend certain playoff games.

MLB just announced fans will be in the seats for the NLCS and World Series in Arlington.



Approximately 11,500 tickets will be available for each game, with 10,550 fans spread throughout the ballpark and 950 in suites. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 30, 2020

First at the National League Championship Series and then again at the World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Tx.

